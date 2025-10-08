Thrash is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Browns' unofficial depth chart for Week 6's game against the Steelers.

Thrash was in the starting lineup last week against Minnesota, but by the end of the day, Isaiah Bond (40 snaps, seven targets) was more involved than Thrash (28, one). Regardless of what the depth chart shows, Thrash should be considered the No. 3 wideout behind Bond, whose 21 targets for the season are second only to Jerry Jeudy among the wideouts. Thrash has caught five of six targets for 40 yards through the first five weeks.