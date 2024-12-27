Winston (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Winston has been dealing with the shoulder issue for a couple weeks, and it's unclear if he'll get the green light to serve as Dorian Thompson-Robinson's backup in Week 17. If Winston is unable to gain clearance, Bailey Zappe will be Cleveland's QB2.
