Kunaszyk (calf) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and does not have an injury designation for Thursday's contest versus the Jets, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Kunaszyk missed each of the past two weeks while dealing with a calf injury, but he appears to be past the issue after logging an LP/LP/FP progression during Week 17 prep. The fifth-year linebacker has played primarily on special teams during his three games with the Browns this season, notching one tackle.