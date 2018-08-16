Browns' Josh Gordon: Still expected back by team

The Browns continue to expect Gordon (personal) to return to the team, the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.

Per the report, the talented, but troubled wideout remains in Gainesville, Fla., "under the care of his NFL-sanctioned medical team." If those caring for Gordon determine that he's ready to handle the demands of playing football, he'll be allowed to return to the Browns. There's currently no timetable for such an outcome, though it's still possible he could be back before the regular season starts. With Gordon's status unclear at this stage and Corey Coleman having been traded, the Browns may ink veteran wideout Dez Bryant. In any case, as much upside as Gordon brings to the field, he remains a speculative choice in fantasy drafts/auctions for however long he remains away from his team.