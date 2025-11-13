Cleveland signed Davis to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, the Browns' official site reports.

The Browns are dipping down to the practice squad for Davis to provide insurance at wide receiver. Both Isaiah Bond (foot) and Cedric Tillman (glute) were limited at practice Wednesday. as the team prepares for the Ravens in Week 11. In addition to the two injured wideouts, tight end Harold Fannin (hamstring) was a limited participant. Davis has appeared in one game for Cleveland this season.