Floriea (hamstring) reverted to Cleveland's injured reserve list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Floriea was not claimed by another team after the Browns waived him with an injury designation Monday, and now he'll go to their injured reserve list. Unless he can work out an injury settlement with Cleveland, he'll spend the entire 2025 season on IR recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered during Friday's preseason bout at Carolina.