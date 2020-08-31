Wilson confirmed Monday that he won't require surgery to repair his hyperextended left knee, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is outstanding news for the second-year pro, as he's now expected to be sidelined for about 4-to-6 weeks tending to the injury. The 22-year-old was outstanding as a rookie, racking up 82 tackles (57 solo), one sack and an interception in 16 games last season. As long as Wilson is sidelined, look for Tae Davis to ascend to the top of the depth chart at weakside linebacker.