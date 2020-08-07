Browns' Malcolm Pridgeon: Decides to opt out By RotoWire Staff Aug 6, 2020 at 10:37 pm ET1 min read Pridgeon is opting out of the 2020 season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.Pridgeon will look ahead to rejoining the Browns in 2021. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman on the team to opt out this season. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.