default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Graham (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Graham logged a pair of DNPs to begin the week but was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. That will be enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Bears. Graham has had a big role in his rookie campaign, starting all 13 of the Browns' games to date and producing 34 tackles (including 0.5 sacks) and four defensed passes.

More News