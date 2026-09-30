Graham logged seven tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, in the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Graham played 53 defensive snaps in the contest and notched two of the three sacks quarterback Bryce Young took in the contest. The second-year defensive tackle out of Michigan totaled 0.5 sacks throughout his entire 17-game campaign in 2025, so Sunday's contest was easily a career high for the young player. Graham is up to 4,0 sacks through three regular-season games in 2026, leading all defensive tackles.