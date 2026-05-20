Graham told reporters Wednesday that he played through a broken rib at the end of the 2025 season, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite dealing with a broken rib, Graham appeared in all 17 of the Browns' contests during his rookie campaign, recording 49 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defensed. Heading into his second NFL season, the Michigan product is likely to remain an integral portion of Cleveland's defensive front.