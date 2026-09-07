Coach Todd Monken said Monday that Green could be active and have a package of plays in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear if Green would be active as the QB2 over Shedeur Sanders or if Cleveland would make three quarterbacks active, but the idea is out there to get Green some plays after he showed off his elite athleticism with 66 yards on eight carries in the preseason finale. Green is big and athletic and set positional records at the combine back in February when he ran a 4.36 forty-yard dash with a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. There's an outside chance Green sees playing time as a rookie for a Browns team that is likely looking at another rebuild at the quarterback position.