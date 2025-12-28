Jenkins is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Jenkins was rotating with Wyatt Teller at right guard, but the former has been taken out of the game to be evaluated by medical staff for a possible concussion. Teller also went to the blue medical tent in the first half and has not returned, so Zak Zinter is in the game at right guard.