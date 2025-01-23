Winfield (knee) provided 60 tackles (34 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown across nine regular-season games in 2024.

Winfield missed Weeks 2-5 and the last four games of the regular season due to calf and knee injuries, respectively, leading to a career-low number of games played. The large swaths of missed time naturally had a ripple effect on all of Winfield's stats, leading to a career low in tackles and the first interception-less campaign of his accomplished five-year career. Winfield also tied career lows in sacks and defensed passes, and although he failed to force a fumble for the first time as well, the fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown against the Saints in a lopsided Week 6 win marked his first ever trip to the end zone. Winfield was able to suit up for the Buccaneers' wild-card loss to the Commanders and recorded seven tackles across 69 snaps, and he should therefore be ready for all offseason activities and training camp as he approaches the second season of a four-year contract extension he signed prior to the 2024 campaign.