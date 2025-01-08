Winfield (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Winfield missed the final four games of the regular season but had been practicing in limited fashion last week. His return as a full participant suggests the 26-year-old should be cleared to return Sunday against the Commanders, which would be a major boon for the Buccaneers' secondary.
