Sharp went without a target while playing 19 of the Buccaneers' 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-0 win over the Falcons.

After logging single-digit snaps on offense in each of the first six games of the season, Sharp appears to have firmly supplanted Ko Kieft as the Buccaneers' No. 3 tight end behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham. Sharp played a quarter of the snaps in a Week 7 win over the Buccaneers before bumping up to a season-high 32 percent share during Sunday's victory. The rookie sixth-round pick out of LSU will likely continue to be utilized mainly as a blocker; he's drawn just one target (a 21-yard reception) while running only nine total routes so far this season.