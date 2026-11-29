The Buccaneers placed Morrison (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Morrison was injured last Sunday against the Lions and didn't practice at all this week. He underwent an MRI early in the week, the results of which evidently indicated that the second-year cornerback needs to miss time. Morrison has logged at least a 50 percent defensive snap share in three of the seven games in which he's appeared this season but has worked almost exclusively on special teams in the other four contests. Kevin Knowles figures to get the majority of the defensive reps vacated by Morrison.