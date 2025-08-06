Morrison (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison tweaked his hamstring at practice Tuesday, causing him to be sidelined Wednesday. The injury bug has been following him around as the 2025 second-round pick had season-ending hip surgery last year at Notre Dame. He has been standing out in training camp so far and has a real shot to play a valuable rotational role in the Buccaneers' secondary this season.