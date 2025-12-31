Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Nursing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Morrison was held out of Tuesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring issue that he likely picked up against the Dolphins in Week 17. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, and he would likely avoid an injury designation for Saturday's NFC South tilt against the Panthers if he were to log a full session Thursday. It's unclear whether Morrison's current hamstring injury is to the same leg that caused him to miss three games from Weeks 12 to 14.
