Otton (knee) did not participate at the Buccaneers' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Otton has now been considered a non-participant at each of Tampa Bay's first two team sessions of the week, placing some doubt on his status for Week 15. The tight end will have one more chance to participate Wednesday before the team squares off with the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Otton can't play, Payne Durham would stand to operate as the team's top tight end versus Atlanta.