Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Otton (knee) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Otton was labeled a non-participant on Tampa Bay's first two injury reports of Week 15, and it appears he's trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's contest against Atlanta. Payne Durham will figure to step up as the Buccaneers' top tight end if Otton is unable to suit up for Thursday Night Football.