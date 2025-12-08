Otton (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

The Buccaneers held a walk-through Monday, so a more accurate read on Otton's chances of playing Thursday night against the Falcons should arrive via Tuesday's practice report. Over his last three games, the tight end -- who has yet to score a TD this season -- has averaged three catches, while compiling a total of 49 yards in that span.