Otton secured two of three targets for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Otton's yardage total was second only to that of fellow tight end J.J. Howland's on the night for the Buccaneers. Otton's night included an impressive 30-yard reception in connection with Blaine Gabbert to open the second quarter, a play that showcased the Washington product's downfield chops. While he has plenty of potential, Otton still appears set for a backup role behind the veteran duo of Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph to open the season.