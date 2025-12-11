Otton (knee) is listed as inactive Thursday versus the Falcons.

Otton opened Week 15 prep with back-to-back DNPs before returning as a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, but his doubtful listing for Thursday's game indicated he was trending toward an absence, which now has been confirmed. Tampa Bay will entrust TE duties to Payne Durham and Devin Culp this week, while Otton's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 21 at Carolina.