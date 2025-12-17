Otton (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Otton was unable to suit up for last Thursday's loss to the Falcons, but he could have a more realistic shot at taking the field for Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Panthers. However, with Mike Evans (collarbone) and Jalen McMillan both having returned to the lineup Week 15, joining wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin, there may not be enough targets left up for grabs for Otton to make much of an impact in the receiving game, even if healthy.