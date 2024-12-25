Otton (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Otton opened last week as a DNP on the first two practice reports before returning to drills Friday as a limited participant, but he was spotted with a large brace on his left knee during the session. A doubtful designation followed for the tight end, and he proceeded to sit out this past Sunday at Dallas. Otton will have two more opportunities to prove his health this week before the Buccaneers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers. Payne Durham will fill in for Otton if the latter is limited or out this weekend.