Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Could thrive in new scheme
Davis (ankle) could benefit significantly from the press coverage that is a key component of new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Davis was thrown into the fire during his rookie season after Vernon Hargreaves suffered what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury in the opener versus the Saints. The Auburn product wrapped up the campaign with 40 tackles (36 solo), four defensed passes, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 13 games, allowing a 47.2 percent catch rate and four touchdowns on throws against him. Davis held his own in former defensive coordinator Mike Smith's off-coverage scheme, but Bowles' system plans to incorporate a robust helping of the press coverage that Davis excelled in during his college days at Auburn. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Davis seemingly has the frame to successfully employ that approach at the NFL level, a theory that will start getting tested on practice fields beginning with the club's first mini-camp sometime in May.
