The Buccaneers signed Russell to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder has spent the season on the Buccaneers' practice squad, but he's received a promotion following news that Jack Cichy (hamstring) has been placed on IR. Cichy played strictly on special teams over the first five games, so Russell likely will handle a similar role. If he performs well enough, Russell has a chance to retain a spot on the 53-man roster even when Cichy returns.