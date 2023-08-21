Tampa Bay waived Rodrigo Blankenship on Monday, leaving McLaughlin as the team's only kicker, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McLaughlin and Blankenship had been competing to succeed Ryan Succop, who the Bucs let go in March. Assuming no other kickers are brought in by the team, McLaughlin is slated to handle the Week 1 assignment, with his fantasy upside this coming season tied to how the team's offense fares while being helmed by either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask.