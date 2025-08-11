McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 45 and 23 yards and also converted his one extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The veteran kicker already looked in mid-season form during his first taste of game action since the wild-card loss to the Commanders in January. McLaughlin tied a career high with 32 made field goals and posted a career-best 93.8 percent conversion rate on field-goal attempts across 17 regular-season games in 2024, and he once again projects for plenty of scoring opportunities in the coming season while attached to the team's Baker Mayfield-led offense.