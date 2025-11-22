Godwin (fibula) is expected to be play in Sunday night's game against the Rams, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Godwin drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game after posting an LP-FP-LP practice log during Week 12 prep, but the veteran wide receiver is on track to return from a five-game absence due to a fibula injury. It's unclear whether he will operate on a snap count Sunday, but his return would mean less targets to go around for Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard and Cade Otton. Godwin has appeared in just two regular-season games in 2025, recording six catches (on 14 targets) for 52 yards.