Culp (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

With Cade Otton overcoming a lingering groin injury to play Week 1, Culp will observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Payne Durham and Ko Kieft serve in backup roles at tight end. Culp managed to make the Bucs' 53-man roster after a strong training camp, but the 2024 seventh-rounder is unlikely to see much playing time unless Otton, Durham or Kieft were to miss time. Culp's next chance to play is Week 2 against Houston on Monday, Sept. 15.