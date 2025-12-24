Buccaneers' Devin Culp: Limited with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Culp (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Culp seems to have come down with an illness, but his ability to practice even in a limited capacity implies that the tight end should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The 25-year-old will likely upgrade his practice participation later in the week and be cleared ahead of Sunday's game.
