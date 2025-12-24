default-cbs-image
Culp (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Culp seems to have come down with an illness, but his ability to practice even in a limited capacity implies that the tight end should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. The 25-year-old will likely upgrade his practice participation later in the week and be cleared ahead of Sunday's game.

