Parrish registered seven total tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, during Sunday's 16-0 win over Atlanta.

Parrish was able to notch multiple passes defensed for the fifth straight game, and he was able to reel in his second interception of the year, jumping in front of a short pass from Falcons quarterback Michael Penix in the second quarter. The cornerback has now compiled 36 total tackles (30 solo) and 13 passes defensed, including two interceptions, over seven contests so far during the 2026 regular season.