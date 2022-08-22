Darden failed to bring in any of his three targets, returned one kickoff for 25 yards and ran back one punt for no gain in the Buccaneers' 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans on Saturday night.

The fact Darden came up empty on offense while a couple of other candidates for a depth receiver and/or returner role -- Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns -- tallied a pair of receptions apiece could certainly prove detrimental. Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times notes Darden made a questionable decision fielding a punt at the nine-yard line and then didn't accomplish anything of note on his kickoff return opportunity, putting some extra pressure on him to stand out in all phases during Saturday night's road preseason finale against the Colts.