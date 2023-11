Dean (ankle) will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs lost both Dean and fellow starting cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) to injuries in Sunday's loss to the 49ers. Both will need MRIs. Dean has dealt with shoulder, neck and concussion issues in 2023 but has missed just one game. The Bucs travel to Indy to face the Colts in Week 12.