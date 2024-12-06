Britt (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Britt will miss his first game of the regular season due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first half of the Bucs' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers this past Sunday. Britt will focus on progressing in his recovery enough to return for Week 15 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 15. J.J. Russell is expected to start at inside linebacker alongside Lavonte David due to Britt's injury.