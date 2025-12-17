Evans (collarbone) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Evans returned to action last Thursday against the Falcons for the first time since breaking his collarbone during Week 7 action at Detroit, and he managed to log a 54 percent snap share en route to six catches (on 12 targets) for 132 yards. His practice limitations this week likely are related to maintenance, but his status still bears watching as the weekend draws closer to ensure he'll be available Sunday in Carolina.