Evans (Achilles) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks.

Evans is suiting up for a second game in a row after managing a pair of limited listings this week due to existing right Achilles tendinitis. On this occasion, though, he'll be working with backup QB Mac Jones, who is subbing in for an absent Brock Purdy (ankle). Evans has displayed a tremendous rapport with Purdy this season -- 33-529-4 line on 46 targets in seven appearances -- but the downgrade in talent under center and lack of chemistry with Jones likely hinder the wide receiver's potential.