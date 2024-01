Greene (calf) had his 21-day practice window expire Wednesday and he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the postseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Greene was designated to return from IR on Dec. 27, but his practice window has now come and gone without him being added to the active roster. The defensive tackle recorded six tackles over 10 games with Tampa Bay in 2023 and he'll now shift his focus to being ready to go for the 2024 campaign.