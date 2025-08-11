Jackson recorded six tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks and additional tackle for loss, and an interception in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.

Jackson recorded a team-high tackle total and was disruptive throughout the night, as his final line corroborates. The undrafted rookie from Iowa's standout effort wasn't necessarily surprising, considering he finished his six-year college career with 555 total tackles, including 17.0 sacks, 19 defensed passes, including one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Scott Smith of the team's official site reports head coach Todd Bowles saw Jackson delivering the caliber of performance he'd already proven capable of since first hitting the practice field. "A football player from the time he came in here," said Bowles. "We were playing close attention to him. He knows how to play the game, he's very instinctive, he can read things, he's physical when he needs to be physical and he knows how to cover."