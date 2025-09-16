Miller secured his only target for a 20-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

Miller was in on 18 of 80 snaps from scrimmage and made good use of his one opportunity, coming down with a Baker Mayfield scoring strike along the back right of the end zone in the first quarter. The Furman product now has three touchdown receptions on 13 career NFL catches, but as the Buccaneers' receiver corps gets healthier in coming weeks with the anticipated season debuts of Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), Miller will find snaps, targets and perhaps even active status hard to come by.