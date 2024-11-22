Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith was injured in the team's Friday practice ahead of Week 10, and he's been sidelined since. This will be his second consecutive game missed despite having extra time to heal with Tampa Bay coming out of its bye. The Bucs are dealing with injuries all over their cornerback depth chart, with Jamel Dean (hamstring) still on injured reserve but eligible to return this week. Zyon McCollum (hamstring) and Troy Hill (ankle) are also banged up.