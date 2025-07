The Jets waived Davis on Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Davis inked a deal with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May and outlasted both Anders Carlson and Greg Zuerlein (knee) in the team's kicker competition, but it appears his performance hasn't matched expectations to begin training camp. Following Davis' exit, Harrison Mevis is the lone remaining kicker on New York's roster.