Baker (concussion) didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Baker remains in the league's concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion during the Week 16 loss versus the Falcons. The 2017 second-round pick will need to clear the protocol before he's eligible to return. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford would see increased playing time during Sunday's game versus the Bengals if Baker ends up being unable to play.