Cardinals' Budda Baker: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baker (concussion) didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Baker remains in the league's concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion during the Week 16 loss versus the Falcons. The 2017 second-round pick will need to clear the protocol before he's eligible to return. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Kitan Crawford would see increased playing time during Sunday's game versus the Bengals if Baker ends up being unable to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: In concussion protocol•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Registers 10 stops in Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Cleared to return•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Possible concussion•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Posts eight tackles in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Budda Baker: Tallies six stops in Week 14 defeat•