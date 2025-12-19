Cardinals' Max Melton: Missing fourth consecutive game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Melton will miss a fourth consecutive game due to his heel injury. Denzel Burke is likely to draw his seventh start of the season in Melton's absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Unavailable for practice•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Remains out for Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Does not practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Out for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Max Melton: Still dealing with heel injury•