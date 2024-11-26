Wilson hauled in two of four targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 16-6 loss at Seattle.

Trey McBride dominated the attention of QB Kyler Murray on Sunday to the tune of 15 targets, which translated to a 12-133-0 line for the tight end. Murray still put up 37 passes, though, and Wilson was among three other Cardinals to earn at least four targets (Marvin Harrison had six, James Conner recorded five). Since Wilson was blanked on one target back in Week 9, he's had modest results the last two contests, combining for five catches (on eight targets) for 78 yards and no touchdowns. He'll remain a regular in Arizona's passing game this coming Sunday in Minnesota.