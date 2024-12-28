Benson (ankle) is inactive for Saturday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Benson thus will miss a second consecutive contest due to an ankle injury, but on a positive note he at least was listed as limited on all three Week 17 injury reports, suggesting that his health is trending in the right direction ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the 49ers. As for Saturday, though, James Conner (knee) will continue to lead Arizona's backfield, while Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas back him up.