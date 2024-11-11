McBride caught four of five targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 31-6 rout of the Jets.
McBride didn't replicate his anomalous rushing touchdown from a week prior, but he continued to operate as one of Kyler Murray's favorite targets in Sunday's victory. The 24-year-old McBride has accrued a 49-552-0 (including a two-yard rushing TD) through nine starts as Arizona enters its bye week. McBride will resume being a reliable fantasy tight end when the Cardinals resume play against the Seahawks on Nov. 24.
More News
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Tallies rushing score•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Puts up big numbers in win•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Leads team with seven targets•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Busiest game of season•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Returns to lead team in targets•
-
Cardinals' Trey McBride: Active as expected Sunday•