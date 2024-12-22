McBride had three receptions on four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers.

McBride saw his usage plummet in Week 16 after finishing fifth in receiving yards for Arizona while tying his season low in targets (four). The PPR monster didn't live up to the billing for managers in the fantasy playoffs, with Sunday's output (5.0 points in PPR formats) marking his lowest through 16 starts in 2024. To add insult to injury, the third-year man remains without a receiving touchdown despite recording 92 receptions on the year. Expect better results from McBride in Week 17 in a road tilt against the Rams on Saturday.